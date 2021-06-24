Advertisement

Blood drive held in honor of West Virginia delegate’s son who recently passed away after a battle with leukemia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A blood drive was held on Thursday in honor of Demetry Walker, son of Delegate Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) who died June 19 after a battle with leukemia.

Demetry had recently completed the adult learning LPN program at MTech and found his joy in caring for others. Demetry was active in his community, even helping to plan an upcoming blood drive in Morgantown next month.

“He was born a fighter and has blessed each of us with a little fight,” Delegate Walker said. “He studied, led and cared for so many beyond my grasp.”

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, depleting the nation’s blood inventory. Demetry had a goal to generate five donations for every blood product he used in his treatment.

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Alexa device.

