Break-in leaves community on edge

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) -The break-in happened Friday but Brookhaven resident Ashlee Parker says she doesn’t believe it was an isolated incident.

“It’s problem in the area and it needs to stop,” said Parker.

When Parker recently looked at her home security video she saw someone looking looking into her car.

The suspect snatched two bags that contained all of her identification.

The damage to her car was not cheap, it cost her hundreds of dollars to fix.

“The biggest problem we have with people they park their vehicles outside of their residents, apartment, they leave their vehicles unlocked,” said Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer.

She tells me she did what she needed to do to secure her thing. But her window was no match for the flashlight the suspect was carrying.

“I just didn’t expect that to happen my car door was locked I had tinted windows. It’s in a nice area, nice neighborhood, I never experienced that before,” said Parker.

Parker says she spoke with others in her community who tell her the suspect targeted the cheat lake area.

“Others have reach out to me and found the same guy on camera wearing the same sweatshirt, same shoes so we know it’s the same person,” said Parker.

The whole ordeal has her shaken up.

“It was scary because you know you sometimes think that happens to your car but what if it happens to your home and someone can walk in your home...I have children.”

Detectives are mapping out the crimes and searching for a suspect or suspects.

“When the guys turn in reports whether it’s vehicles burglaries or larcenies, if it looks like it’s in a certain area, we put it up on the board and it’s investigated further,” said Sheriff Palmer.

And parker says these crimes don’t discriminate.

“It just goes to show that that kind of thing can happen anywhere. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what class you’re in...None of that.”

Authorities say do not touch anything or clean until police have inspected for evidence.

If you have any information on who this individual is, give the sheriff’s office a call at (304) 291-7260.

