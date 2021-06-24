Advertisement

Buchanan, Lawrence earn spots on Canadian Olympic Team

WVU alums making second appearances on roster
WVU women's soccer
WVU women's soccer(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two former West Virginia women’s soccer players found their spots on the Canadian Olympic Team for a second time.

Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence both earned positions on the roster for Team Canada in this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

The two were the first Mountaineer women’s soccer student-athletes to ever make an Olympic roster back in 2016.

Team Canada won back-to-back bronze medals in women’s soccer in 2012 and 2016.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in Morgantown shooting, police investigating
Adrianna Gum
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack
Corey Robert Marable
Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown parking lot
Historic flooding in parts of West Virginia on June 23, 2016.
Five year anniversary of deadly flooding in West Virginia
Audrianna Nicole Jenkins
Salem woman charged with child neglect after police respond to domestic violence complaint

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU and Arkansas to meet in Big 12/SEC Challenge
North Marion baseball
North Marion embracing underdog mentality in state tournament
Ritchie County softball
Ritchie County softball finishes as Class A State Runner-Up
Ritchie County softball
Ritchie County suffers first loss in Class A State Tournament Second Round