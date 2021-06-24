Buchanan, Lawrence earn spots on Canadian Olympic Team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two former West Virginia women’s soccer players found their spots on the Canadian Olympic Team for a second time.

Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence both earned positions on the roster for Team Canada in this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

The two were the first Mountaineer women’s soccer student-athletes to ever make an Olympic roster back in 2016.

Team Canada won back-to-back bronze medals in women’s soccer in 2012 and 2016.

