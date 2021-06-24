Advertisement

Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (Gray News) - A video shows a large portion of a residential building in South Florida collapse.

The collapse happened early Thursday morning in Surfside, which is north of Miami Beach, and rescuers are scrambling to find survivors.

The video obtained by Andy Slater shows the portion of the building come down in two parts.

Many are feared to be dead as a result of the collapse, and dozens have been rescued from the 12-story building.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in Morgantown shooting, police investigating
Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge
Adrianna Gum
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack
Corey Robert Marable
Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown parking lot
Historic flooding in parts of West Virginia on June 23, 2016.
Five year anniversary of deadly flooding in West Virginia

Latest News

FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached between...
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, the Minnesota AG is asking the public for statements about...
EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death