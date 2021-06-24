Former physician at Clarksburg VA Hospital admits to assaulting co-workers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Kenneth C. Ramdat, a physician formerly employed at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital in Clarksburg has admitted to assaulting two hospital employees, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Ramdat, 66, of Silver Springs, Maryland, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault. As a part of his plea agreement, Ramdat admitted to touching two staff women’s breasts without permission while in isolated rooms of incapacitated patients in two separate incidents in August 2019 and October 2019 at the hospital in Harrison County.

Ramdat was sentenced to one year of probation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the FBI, the Veterans Affairs Police, and the Clarksburg Police Department investigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

