Hardy County man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase

MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Moorefield man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase through Hardy County.

On Tuesday, police were alerted to a report of a stolen white GMC Suburban from the Chris Alt Train Crossing of the South Branch Line just south of Fisher Road. The vehicle is worth approximately $1,500 and roughly $1,000 worth of damage was caused to another vehicle the Suburban was parked next to. The officer placed the vehicle in NCIC as stolen.

On Wednesday, another officer noticed the stolen Suburban on River Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick Granese, fled. After a brief vehicle chase, Granese fled on foot and eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

In a statement to police, Granese admitted to stealing the vehicle, driving it from the state and fleeing from police, according to the criminal complaint.

Granese, 29, has been charged with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, destruction of property as a course of conduct, grand larceny of a vehicle, fleeing in vehicle causing property damage, and fleeing on foot.

