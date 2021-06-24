John Karakiozis, 91, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on March 7, 1930, a son of the late George and Wilma Carpenter Karakiozis. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Eva Rider Karakiozis, whom he married on December 15, 1997. Also surviving are three children, Jeanna Marie Heaster of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Victoria Karakiozis of Martinsburg, WV and Marcella McAndrew and her husband Mike of Ashburn, VA; 3 step children, Latricia Carder and her husband Dwaine of Clarksburg, Kevin Hill and his wife Tammy of Belington, and Kim Lambert of Philippi; six grandchildren, Adam Heaster and his children, Adam and Tyler; Danielle Kendall and her husband Ross and their son Garrison, Nicholas Compton, Emily Compton, Aaron McAndrew and Allison McAndrew; 3 step grandchildren, Eva Marie Carder and her significant other Chris Owens, Lexi Carder and her fiancé Ryan Gillespie and their son Avery, and Joshua Carder and his girlfriend Ariana McDougal; several great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; three siblings, Angeline Filippine, Mary Rose Sipko and Tony Karakiozis and his wife Carmella; several nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Pastor Owens and family of the Summit Park Baptist Church, Barry Hogue and other members of John’s Military Reunion Group, Jim Grigsby and Tom Wells. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Yanis and Angelika Karakiozis of Kos Island, Greece; his maternal grandparents, John Wesley and Willa Jane Carpenter; his sister, Willa Jean Karakiozis; and his life-long live-in cousin, Olga Knapp Karakiozis. Mr. Karakiozis was a 1948 graduate of Victory High School. He was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict from 1948 – 1952. During his military service John served as Staff Sergeant of the 187th Regimental Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division and made two combat jumps in Korea. John worked at PPG in Clarksburg from 1952 until the factory shut down in 1974. He then worked at Ingersoll Rand until it closed, having finished out his last couple of years prior to retirement in the maintenance department at the Holiday Inn. John enjoyed his work and was considered a competent and reliable employee. John was a life-long resident of the Summit Park community and a member of the Summit Park Baptist Church. In his earlier years he was very active in hunting, golfing, and playing baseball and softball. He was considered a better than average in all the above, however, golf became his preference as time passed. John was very skilled as a handyman and was first to lend a hand to family and friends when help was needed. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Karakiozis will be cremated. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM in the WV National Cemetery with Pastor Rick Owens officiating. Full Military Graveside Rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

