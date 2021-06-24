Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | June 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was gorgeous, with highs in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. The nice weather came from a high-pressure system, which pushed in from the north yesterday. Tonight, skies will be partly clear, so it will be a dry night. Temperatures will dip down into the mid- to upper-50s, much warmer than last night. Overall, expect an uneventful night. The high-pressure system moves east tomorrow afternoon, allowing temperatures to rise into the mid-80s tomorrow afternoon. This is within range for what we usually see in late-June. Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so overall, expect a nice afternoon tomorrow. Friday continues the trend of warm temperatures, with highs in the mid-80s. However, with increased southerly winds, Friday might feel a little muggy. Skies will be partly cloudy as well. Overall, Friday will be warm and muggy, but otherwise tolerable. Just make sure to stay hydrated. The warm, muggy weather continues over the weekend, with highs in the 80s. However, we could also see a few sprinkles over the weekend, especially by Sunday, as disturbances from out west, plus highs in the upper-80s and lots of moisture, will mean isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Because they’re isolated, we shouldn’t see much rain, if any at all, but it is something to think about. Rain chances increase after Sunday, as scattered showers and thunderstorms push into WV, so we will see more rain next week. In short, after the weekend, expect more hot and humid weather, with rain chances.

Tonight: A mix of clouds tonight, so we will be able to see the night sky at times. Temperatures will be much warmer than last night, with lows in the mid-50s. Winds will be light. Overall, expect another calm summer night. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so we will definitely see sunshine. Highs will be in the seasonable low-80s, thanks to winds coming from the south. High: 85.

Friday: Warmer temperatures still, with highs in the low- to mid-80s. Skies will be partly cloudy, so we won’t see as much sunshine. It might also feel a little muggy out as well. High: 87.

Saturday: Skies mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures still warm, with highs in the mid-80s. Still feeling a little muggy out. A chance for a few sprinkles, but otherwise, we’ll be dry. High: 86.

