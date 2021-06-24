June Jefferson Award Winner: Mary Dolly

Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. The June award recipient is Salem resident Mary Dolly.

Mary has been volunteering at the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Salem for 24 years. She was one of the original founders of the pantry in 1997.

Not only does Mary assist with the monthly distribution of food, she handles many behind the scenes duties. She spends many hours deciding what food needs ordered, what food will be distributed each month, and helping unload the food truck and stock shelves once the food arrives.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry has two major fundraisers: Apple Butter and Easter Eggs. Mary says her favorite part of volunteering at the pantry is during apple butter week, but it’s a lot of hard work and a ton of volunteer hours. “A good year on apple butter at the apple butter festival, we can sell like 2,500 pints and approximately 500-700 quarts,” says Mary.

Mary spends countless hours cutting and cooking the apples to prepare for the apple butter making. Once, the cooking is complete, Mary always makes sure that the kitchen is cleaned and ready to begin cooking again the following day!

The Food Pantry also sells Easter Eggs and sponsors a Christmas Angel project, where they have a Christmas party and gift distribution for children that are less fortunate.

Mary says she really enjoys helping out the community and encourages others to get involved too. She says, “If there’s anything at all you can do, it doesn’t matter if it’s a half an hour, it doesn’t matter if it’s five hours, you will enjoy it.”

