Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 24, 2021

Felt like a spring day!
By Kevin Corriveau
Jun. 24, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! Another beautiful day out there today, but a little warmer than it was yesterday. Still, we’re looking at comfortable conditions as we are just about average for this time of year, but our relative humidity is slowly creeping up, but still in a good range. We are going to stay looking fine into the weekend with maybe more clouds by the afternoon, but the heat is on its way up. By the time we get to Sunday, we could potentially see our temperatures getting into the low 90′s and staying that way all the way through next week. Unfortunately, with that heat, we’ll also see our heat index creeping up as well to very uncomfortable levels. The chance of any showers will be slim through this weekend as high pressure is in control, but it now looks like the beginning of next week will still fairly quiet with only a scattered chance of showers or thunderstorms, but as we go further into the week that chance of storms looks like it will increase. And don’t forget to look for the supermoon tonight, it shouldn’t be hard to miss.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 58

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 87

Saturday: Mostly cloudy: High 88

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and hot: High 91

