Advertisement

New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in South America gave a newly discovered species of frog a “Whole Lotta Love” by naming it after the iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin.

Researchers discovered the amphibian after taking a “Misty Mountain Hop” to the Andes in Ecuador.

They named the new species Pristimantis ledzeppelin, or Led Zeppelin’s rain frog.

It wasn’t because of the “Dazed and Confused” look in its eyes, but because, according to a study published by the researchers, they wanted simply to honor “one of most influential bands throughout the 1970s.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in Morgantown shooting, police investigating
Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge
Adrianna Gum
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack
Corey Robert Marable
Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown parking lot
Historic flooding in parts of West Virginia on June 23, 2016.
Five year anniversary of deadly flooding in West Virginia

Latest News

FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached between...
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, the Minnesota AG is asking the public for statements about...
EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death