North Marion baseball team named final Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Marion baseball team has been named the final Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week.

The Huskies earned a spot in the Class AA State Tournament for the first time in school history finishing 19-8 overall. NMHS earned the No. 4 seed and will play No. 1 Independence Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

North Marion enters play on a six game winning streak and has won nine of its last 10 games. The Huskies talk about their keys to success, best dance move and favorite memories from the season.

