North Marion baseball team named final Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week

Huskies earned spot in Class AA State Tournament for first time in school history
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Marion baseball team has been named the final Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week.

The Huskies earned a spot in the Class AA State Tournament for the first time in school history finishing 19-8 overall. NMHS earned the No. 4 seed and will play No. 1 Independence Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

North Marion enters play on a six game winning streak and has won nine of its last 10 games. The Huskies talk about their keys to success, best dance move and favorite memories from the season.

