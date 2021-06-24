Advertisement

West Virginia Legislature special session reconvenes

West Virginia House of Delegates during special session
West Virginia House of Delegates during special session(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Legislature is now in a special session Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation last week calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in special session on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Lawmakers are approving $250 million in budget surplus funding for various projects.

The fiscal year ends June 30 and state law requires 50% of any budget surplus carried into the new fiscal year to be put into the rainy day fund. Governor Justice says the fund is already at record levels.

The governor has divided the remaining money into different initiatives, including upgrades and expansions to state parks, upgrading correctional facilities and replenishing the first responders death fund.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in Morgantown shooting, police investigating
Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge
Adrianna Gum
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack
Corey Robert Marable
Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown parking lot
Historic flooding in parts of West Virginia on June 23, 2016.
Five year anniversary of deadly flooding in West Virginia

Latest News

Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
WV lawmakers may help counties with jail costs. But a special session bill is only a short-term fix
June Jefferson Award Winner: Mary Dolly
June Jefferson Award Winner: Mary Dolly
June Jefferson Award Winner: Mary Dolly
June Jefferson Awards