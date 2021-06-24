West Virginia Legislature special session reconvenes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Legislature is now in a special session Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation last week calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in special session on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Lawmakers are approving $250 million in budget surplus funding for various projects.

The fiscal year ends June 30 and state law requires 50% of any budget surplus carried into the new fiscal year to be put into the rainy day fund. Governor Justice says the fund is already at record levels.

The governor has divided the remaining money into different initiatives, including upgrades and expansions to state parks, upgrading correctional facilities and replenishing the first responders death fund.

This is a developing story.

