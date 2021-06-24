Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, June 24

John Halterman: Right now the markets are going really well. But, we all know that can change in an instant. And what we’ve got to ask ourselves, if the market took a negative turn, what would you do? Would you do A: nothing and just hope for the best. B: Get completely out and say, hey, I give up? Or would you C: change to other asset classes, trying to make sure you do the right thing? Well, I gotta tell you, the one thing I would never do is if I’m over the age of fifty, I would never just buy and hold. Because the one thing I know is that negative markets have a huge impact on you. And so what we gotta be thinking to ourselves is, how do I salvage that potential impact. And, you know, one of the things you gotta be thinking about is tactical money management. And that basically says that if the markets change, your portfolio may also need to change. And so, just don’t sit there and do nothing. Find somebody who can help you make the changes you need. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

