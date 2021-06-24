Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, June 24

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman:  Right now the markets are going really well.  But, we all know that can change in an instant.  And what we’ve got to ask ourselves, if the market took a negative turn, what would you do?  Would you do A: nothing and just hope for the best.  B: Get completely out and say, hey, I give up?  Or would you C: change to other asset classes, trying to make sure you do the right thing?  Well, I gotta tell you, the one thing I would never do is if I’m over the age of fifty, I would never just buy and hold.  Because the one thing I know is that negative markets have a huge impact on you.  And so what we gotta be thinking to ourselves is, how do I salvage that potential impact.  And, you know, one of the things you gotta be thinking about is tactical money management.  And that basically says that if the markets change, your portfolio may also need to change.  And so, just don’t sit there and do nothing.  Find somebody who can help you make the changes you need.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in Morgantown shooting, police investigating
Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge
Adrianna Gum
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack
Corey Robert Marable
Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown parking lot
2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination
2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination

Latest News

Blood drive held in honor of West Virginia delegate’s son who recently passed away after a...
Blood drive held in honor of West Virginia delegate’s son who recently passed away after a battle with leukemia
Blood drive held in honor of West Virginia delegate’s son who recently passed away after a...
Blood drive held in honor of West Virginia delegate’s son who recently died after a battle with leukemia
Workforce WV addressed data breach from Spring 2021
WorkForce WV addresses recent data breach
Workforce WV addressed data breach from Spring 2021
Workforce WV addressed data breach from Spring 2021