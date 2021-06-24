WorkForce WV addresses recent data breach

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - WorkForce West Virginia’s Scott Adkins officially addressed the company’s recent data breach and answered questions Thursday.

The agency concluded its investigation on the hack from this past spring, but some are saying this all could have been avoided.

“Why did we wait that’s my question is, why did we wait,” asked United SteelWorkers Staff Representative J.D. Wilson.

Wilson has been fighting for the Mylan pharmaceuticals facility that’s closing down. He wonders why there wasn’t already any safeguards in place with so many other cyber threats with other companies. “In an event that’s going on like this with job closures how is it that you allow something like this to happen when you see it already happen?”

On April 13, an unauthorized individual accessed the job seeker database. If you registered for unemployment, WorkForce’s database that holds your personal information may have been accessed.

Workforce hired an experienced computer forensic firm to help determine what happened. During the investigation that was conducted this past May, the firm found that critical information accessed included things like your name, address, and social security number. Adkins assures no information was misused in any way. He said, “The information was accessed but there’s no forensic evidence to demonstrate that any personal information was extracted from the database.”

During the governor’s press conference, Adkins said that letters were sent out to those effected, but explained why the information about the hack was not released to the general public immediately. “We had numerous teams looking at what happened with the database. It took the forensic team several weeks to get into the system to figure out 1. If it was a breach and 2. Was there any information extracted and 3. Identify those folks who could have potentially have their information looked at.”

However, Wilson believes it could’ve been prevented. “We’ve got to be proactive, not reactive and that’s part of the biggest issue is that we’re reactive.”

Workforce is offering a year’s worth of credit report monitoring and $1,000,000 in identity loss reimbursement for those effected.

