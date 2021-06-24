WV lawmakers may help counties with jail costs. But a special session bill is only a short-term fix

This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter

Lawmakers will be in Charleston on Thursday for a special session, where they’re expected to work their way through a laundry list of appropriations for surplus dollars. Among them: roughly $9 million to delay a planned increase in the costs West Virginia counties pay for every person they commit before trial to the state’s regional jail system.

Many counties say they can’t afford the proposed increase — which, the state Budget Office estimated in July 2020 could cost counties 14% more per each person being held pre-conviction.

Take Webster County, which by Tuesday owed the state’s Regional Jail Authority roughly $2.8 million. Webster is further behind than any other West Virginia county on payments; it began falling behind back in 2012, when the county’s coal severance tax collections declined.

“We pay [the jail authority] what we can, when we can,” said County Commission President Dale Hall.Webster is one of seven counties that has been behind on its payments for at least 90 days, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, which oversees state jails. Until recently, county leaders argued this list of indebted local governments would only grow, as the state budget office prepared to impose new, higher fees in July.

For every person sitting in a state regional jail pre-trial, the counties that arrest them must pay $48.25 per day to the Regional Jail Authority. That rate has been the same since 2013. In 2018, lawmakers capped those payments at that rate until July 1, 2021.But while the county’s payments have remained the same, the amount that the state has to pay to house and feed people in jail has risen each year, from $53.20 in January 2018 to $54.88 in January 2020, according to a presentation from DHS officials to state lawmakers in June. In a written statement, DHS spokesperson Lawrence Messina said costs are increasing due to inflation, but also because state lawmakers agreed in 2018 to pay raises for corrections officers.

“We understand the counties have a problem with that fee, there’s no doubt about it,” said state Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel. “We understand it’s a difficult problem.”

