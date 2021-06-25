Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | June 25th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We will stay in the low to mid-80s for the day but we could start seeing some clouds building in the afternoon. It’ll still be a dry day though, so make sure to enjoy the afternoon! We see some scattered clouds for the day on Saturday as well, but I’m thinking we’ll mostly stay dry. Temperatures will be just below 90 degrees, and it’ll be another gorgeous day.

On Sunday, skies will be blue with a couple of clouds, but we will remain dry with high temperatures near 90 again. The weekend will be gorgeous, so don’t forget to head outside for a hike or maybe get some yard work done!

Right now, there is a possibility that we could see some showers and afternoon thunderstorms on Monday, but temperatures should remain in those mid to upper 80s. Cloud cover and rain chances increase for Tuesday afternoon, but we’ll still be in the 80s. Then, Wednesday looks like it could be a bit soggier, with a chance of rain through the day and the potential for afternoon storms. Enjoy the sunny day and have a great weekend!

Today: An absolutely beautiful day, with more sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. High: 87.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s but we stay dry and warm. Low: 67.

Saturday: Some clouds pass overhead, but skies remain mostly dry. High: 90.

Sunday: More clouds pass by, but we stay dry and warm. High: 91.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.