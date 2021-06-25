Advertisement

Bradshaw leads after day 2 of 88th WV Open

Championship round set for Friday at Pete Dye Golf Club
88th WV Open
88th WV Open(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 11-time champion David Bradshaw is the leader after two days of the 88th WV Open at the Pete Dye Golf Club shooting -4 at 140.

Bradshaw, from Harpers Ferry, shot a round one score of 72. He then shot a day-best round two score of 68.

Nick Fleming of Cabins is three shots behind Bradshaw at 143 and is -1. Bridgeport High School alum Mason Williams, Morgantown’s Matt Tashenberg and Scott Depot’s Chris Williams are all tied for third at +1 with a total score of 145.

After two days, the qualifying field of 132 has been trimmed to 62. The final championship round is set for Friday.

