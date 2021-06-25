Bradshaw leads after day 2 of 88th WV Open

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 11-time champion David Bradshaw is the leader after two days of the 88th WV Open at the Pete Dye Golf Club shooting -4 at 140.

Bradshaw, from Harpers Ferry, shot a round one score of 72. He then shot a day-best round two score of 68.

Nick Fleming of Cabins is three shots behind Bradshaw at 143 and is -1. Bridgeport High School alum Mason Williams, Morgantown’s Matt Tashenberg and Scott Depot’s Chris Williams are all tied for third at +1 with a total score of 145.

After two days, the qualifying field of 132 has been trimmed to 62. The final championship round is set for Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.