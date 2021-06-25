Mr. Charles Edward Compton III of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at West Virginia University Hospitals, Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, WV. He was born the son of the late Charles E. Compton Jr. and Faire Marie Westfall Rokisky and her husband Joe of Bridgeport, WV.

He married his best friend from high school, Barbara DeMarco Compton on August 3, 1974. God blessed them with three wonderful children Heather Compton McNally, Julie Compton Bearden and husband Travis and Charles “Chad” Edward Compton IV and wife Stephanie Thomas.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren Emma McNally, Jaxson McNally, Gianna Bearden, T.J. Bearden, Charlee Pereira, Brennan Pereira, and River Compton; siblings Kevin Compton and wife Robin, Scott Compton and wife Margaret, Deborah Compton Debs and husband Steve; step-siblings Arlene Rokisky Iaquinta and husband Larry, Robert “Bobbie” Rokisksy and wife Beth, Tim Rokisky and wife Marie, Dan Rokisky and wife Jennifer, Amy Rokisky Oswald and husband Steve and a wonderful extended family.

Charlie enjoyed any time spent outside especially at Burnsville Lake with family and friends. Hunting and working on his farm were ways he could relax. He was always a hard worker and took pride in what he did. He was the former owner of HJC Corporation and currently was employed with Antero Resources. He was proud to be part of Antero and appreciated the many friendships made during his time.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Charlie’s memory to Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center, 10 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV26505. A Gathering will be held at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM, giving family and friends the opportunity to share support and memories. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Compton family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

