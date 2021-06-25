Advertisement

George Floyd statues vandalized in N.Y., N.J.; suspects sought

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding four suspects in the vandalism of a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

The Floyd statue and another one in Newark, N.J. were discovered vandalized early Thursday morning.

It came ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing on Friday.

In both cases, the defacements included the name of a white supremacist group.

The Brooklyn bust was unveiled on Saturday for Juneteenth.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s crimestoppers hotline.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for about 9 and a half minutes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge
Shawn Patrick Granese
Hardy County man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase
2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination
2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Former physician at Clarksburg VA Hospital admits to assaulting co-workers
Pet Helpers
Pet Helpers: Honeybun and Nola Bean Starr

Latest News

A damaged building is seen after a tornado tore through towns in the Czech Republic on Thursday.
5 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic
A George Floyd statue in Brooklyn was vandalized.
RAW: Graffiti found on George Floyd statue
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah speaks on Day 2 of rescue efforts in the...
Fire official: 'This is the risk we take' with building collapse efforts
Joshua Drennen being taken into the Charleston Police Station for booking.
West Virginia man gets life in slaying of 77-year-old woman
Shoppers were returning items and shopping for sales. (Source: WALB)
May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump