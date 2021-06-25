Glenna Teresa McNemar, 84, of Stonewood passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021.She was born in Brown, WV on January 28, 1937, a daughter of the late Clovis and Phyllis Zirkle Pigott.She was married to Lester D. McNemar, who preceded her in death in 1989.Surviving is one son, Kevin D. McNemar of Bridgeport; one granddaughter, Jennifer McNemar of Morgantown; one great granddaughter, Kali Brown; one sister, Aritha Hamrick and her husband Woody of Lumberport; and several nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Newman, Sarah Ice and Priscilla Jean Pigott; and two brothers, Wayne Piggott and Norman Pigott.Mrs. McNemar was a graduate of Wallace High School. She previously worked for Broida’s Dress Shop, Stone & Thomas and Sandy’s Hardware, having retires from Wal-Mart as a Cashier.Glenna taught ceramics and mini ceramics in Walnut Hills and was a member of the Jone’s Run Evangelical United Brethren Church.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm where a service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 1:30 pm with Reverend Rita Robinson presiding. Interment will follow in the Green Lawn Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

