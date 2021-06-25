Homer Byron “Butch” Adams Jr., 77, a resident of Chenoweth Creek, passed from this life Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home. He had been in declining health, but death was unexpected. He was born Tuesday March 21, 1944, in Elkins, a son of the late Homer Sr. and Eloise Adams. On August 29, 1984, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carolyn Slaven McClung, who preceded in him death. He is survived by one son, Christopher Adams (Sherry) ,three daughters, Terrie McClung, Tammy Corcoran (John), and Kay McClung (Johnny), two brothers, John Adams(Sally) and Jim Adams (Wendy), five grandchildren, Megan Satow (Matthew), Devin Knicely, Brandon Knicely (Natalie), Chase Corcoran (Hailey) Tony McClung, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and Susie Myers who was a very special friend and companion. Butch was a graduate of Elkins High School class of 1962. He retired from Local IBEW 596. He was an electrician by trade. Butch was a member of the Elkins Lodge #108, AF&AM, Elkins, Royal Arch Mason Chapter #35, Elkins, Pilgrim Commandry #21, Elkins, Red cross of Constantine, Holy Royal Knights Templar Priest, Allied Masonic Degrees, and Eastern Star Chapter #74, Elkins where he was a past Parton. For over 10 years he was the caretaker of every body of the Masonic Lodge. The Masonic Lodge was truly his passion. A graveside service will be held at Mountain State Memorial Gardens on July 18, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., where members of Elkins Lodge # 108, A. F. & A.M. will conduct Masonic Graveside Rites. Dinner to follow and be served by Eastern Star Chapter #74 at the Masonic Lodge in Elkins, located at 26 Randolph Ave. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Homer Byron “Butch” Adams. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

