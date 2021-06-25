Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | June 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was more summer-like than yesterday, with highs in the low-80s and plenty of sunshine. It also did feel a little humid, though. The reason for the warmer temperatures and humidity is that yesterday’s high-pressure system is moving east, allowing warm air to flow in from the south. Tonight and tomorrow morning will continue the trend of nice weather, with lows in the upper-50s. A few clouds will roll in from the west, but we’ll still see mostly clear skies. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures jump up into the seasonable mid-80s. It will also feel a little muggy outside, so make sure to stay hydrated. Skies will be partly cloudy, with the clouds coming from a frontal boundary in the Midwest. Overall, tomorrow will be a warm, but otherwise nice, end to the work week. Over the weekend, temperatures will stay in the high-80s, with a mix of Sun and clouds. High humidity might make those temperatures feel warmer, so this weekend will feel a little hot. We’ll see a chance of rain during the weekend, especially on Sunday, as the frontal boundary from out west, plus warm temperatures and moisture, results in isolated showers and thunderstorms. Fortunately, because they’re isolated, only a few areas could see rain, and rain amounts shouldn’t be much. Rain chances increase next work week, as more scattered showers and thunderstorms roll into WV for the last week of June. Since they’ll be scattered, not everyone will see rain all at once. Still, you may want an umbrella just in case. More rain comes later next week, as the system moves east. Combined with highs in the mid-80s and a mix of clouds, next week will not be as nice as this week was.

Tonight: A calm night expected, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, a seasonable night in June. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will reach in the mid-80s, which is what we usually see in late-June. It will feel a bit humid out, though, so temperatures might feel warmer. Skies will be partly cloudy, so don’t expect as much sunshine as we saw today. High: 87.

Saturday: Highs will be in the mid-80s, and likely feeling warmer due to the humidity. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. We might see a few isolated showers in the afternoon, mostly in the northern counties. Otherwise, we stay dry. High: 88.

Sunday: Highs will be in the upper-80s once again, perhaps even breaking 90 at times. Skies will also be partly cloudy once again. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, mostly in the mountains, so a few areas might see some raindrops. Barring that, we should be dry. High: 91.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.