Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Happy Friday everyone!!! Another warm one out there, just about the same temperatures as what we saw yesterday, but are you ready for some real heat?? It’s coming, and it will be here all the way through the middle of next week. Our weather pattern is going to become a bit stagnant and locked in place for a while. When situations like this happen, the type of prolonged weather you have just depends on what part of the weather system is stuck over you. For us, we are going to be mostly stuck under high pressure, with the center of the high just to the east of us. It will generally mean partly cloudy skies, but it will also mean we stay under a southerly flow and high humidity values. Starting tomorrow our temperatures will rise into the high 80′s, then into the low 90′s through next week. Afternoon relative humidity values will likely be in the 60% range, which means we could have a very dangerous heat index during the afternoons on some of these days, as high as 105F. You’ve all heard the drill before but stay hydrated during these times, limit your afternoon outdoor time, and check on the elderly who may not have air conditioning. Taking a longer look toward the holiday weekend, look for temperatures that will settle back down to average, but also look for more chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 65

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Monday: Hot and humid: High 91

