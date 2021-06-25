Advertisement

Manchin and Capito announce funding for West Virginia Development Office

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced that $223,710 will be offered from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to the West Virginia Development Office (WVDO). The state is matching these funds, offering $223,710 in state funds which will go towards the West Virginia Consolidated Technical Assistance (TA) program. This program provides enhanced technical assistance, project development, project administration, planning and regional coordination and monitoring to counties in West Virginia that are struggling economically.

Manchin discussed this funding and the programs it supports, stating that “the West Virginia Consolidated Technical Assistance program helps foster West Virginia’s economic development by providing technical assistance and assisting in the execution of numerous projects across the state. The ARC continues to be a strong partner for the Mountain State, and I’m pleased ARC is investing in the West Virginia Consolidated Technical Assistance program. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to work with ARC and advocate for funding to spur economic growth in West Virginia.”

Capito also weighed in. She says that “the ARC plays such an important role in our state—particularly when it comes to diversifying and strengthening West Virginia’s economy. This funding is welcome news, as it will help provide the technical assistance needed to get economic development initiatives off the ground, leading to job opportunities in our state. I will continue to use my role as Ranking Member on the Environment and Public Works Committee to bring resources into West Virginia through relationships with partners like ARC.”

Gayle Manchin, the ARC Federal Co-Chair, expresses her excitement. “We’re pleased to support the West Virginia Consolidated Technical Assistance program, which will support a broad range of critical initiatives aligning with ARC’s strategic priorities to boost economic vitality. In particular, I’m proud that this grant will support our work with local communities to address critical needs, build community unity, and empower the next-generation of West Virginia leaders to advance economic development.”

The Consolidated TA grant will go towards two specific programs:

1) ARC Technical Assistance, which offers technical assistance and outreach through ARC and the Flex-E-Grant program

2) Local Capacity Development Technical Assistance, which offers technical assistance and outreach to local economic development organizations through the Main Street and ON TRAC (Organization, Training, Revitalization and Capacity) programs

