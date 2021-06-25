Morrisey announces meeting with NCWV residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced that a representative from his office will meet with North Central West Virginia residents. This meeting will take place in July, and topics for discussion include consumer-related issues and a Q&A.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.” Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

July 6: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Taylor County Senior Citizens Center front porch, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton

July 7: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Tucker County Senior Center, 217 Senior Lane, Parsons

July 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Mountain Top Senior Center, RR 32, Thomas

July 8: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Seneca Center, 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown

July 12: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood

July 12: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Terra Alta Town Hall, 305 N. Toy St., Terra Alta

July 13: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Marion County Senior Citizens Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont

July 14: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg

July 15: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. Second St., Weston

July 19: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Mineral County Commission Meeting Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser

July 20: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon

July 26: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Barbour Economic Development Authority Office conference room, 33 S. Main St., Philippi

July 28: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Randolph County Commission Meeting Room, 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins

July 28: Noon to 2:00 p.m. – Flanagan Hill Community Center, RT 72, Red Creek

July 30: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Mannington Senior Center Picnic, 1 Senior Drive, Mannington

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees may contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.

