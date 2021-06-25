Advertisement

No. 3 Bridgeport holds-off No. 2 Jefferson, 7-5 in Class AAA State Semifinals

Indians advance to play No. 1 Hurricane in State Championship Saturday at 10 a.m.
Bridgeport baseball
Bridgeport baseball(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 3 Bridgeport held-off a late comeback from No. 2 Jefferson to down the Wildcats in the Class AAA State Semifinals, 7-5.

The Indians scored five runs in the third inning and never looked back. Frank Why paced the Bridgeport offense with three hits and Cam Cole went 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Kamien Gonzalez was 3-for-3 for the Wildcats.

Chris Harbert got the start on the mound for the Indians allowing three runs through five innings. Austin Mann tossed the final two frames giving up just two runs.

BHS advances to play No. 1 Hurricane in the winner-take-all State Championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park. The Indians are looking to win their seventh-straight state title. Hurricane enters play on a 32-game winning streak and is 33-1 overall. The Redskins defeated No. 4 St. Albans in the other Class AAA semifinal, 10-7.

