Advertisement

North Marion wins first-ever state tournament game upsetting No. 1 Independence, 7-2 in Class AA Semifinals

No. 4 Huskies face No. 2 Logan tomorrow in championship at 1:30 p.m.
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 North Marion continued its magical run winning its first-ever game in the state tournament by upsetting No. 1 Independence, 7-2 in the Class AA Semifinals.

The Huskies advance to play No. 2 Logan Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Class AA State Championship. Jace Rinehart tossed 6.2 innings striking out nine batters while allowing just two runs.

Brock Troy’s RBI single in the first inning gave NMHS a 1-0 lead. The Huskies tacked on three more runs in the third inning on a Patriots error and RBI double from Bryce Rhoades to take control of the game.

With the victory, North Marion improves to 20-8 overall and extends its winning streak to seven games.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge
Shawn Patrick Granese
Hardy County man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase
2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination
2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Former physician at Clarksburg VA Hospital admits to assaulting co-workers

Latest News

Brett Rector
Rector named Salem men’s basketball head coach
David Bradshaw
Bradshaw wins 12th West Virginia Open, Bridgeport’s Williams places second
88th WV Open
Bradshaw leads after day 2 of 88th WV Open
Bridgeport baseball
No. 3 Bridgeport holds-off No. 2 Jefferson, 7-5 in Class AAA State Semifinals