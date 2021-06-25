North Marion wins first-ever state tournament game upsetting No. 1 Independence, 7-2 in Class AA Semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 North Marion continued its magical run winning its first-ever game in the state tournament by upsetting No. 1 Independence, 7-2 in the Class AA Semifinals.

The Huskies advance to play No. 2 Logan Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Class AA State Championship. Jace Rinehart tossed 6.2 innings striking out nine batters while allowing just two runs.

Brock Troy’s RBI single in the first inning gave NMHS a 1-0 lead. The Huskies tacked on three more runs in the third inning on a Patriots error and RBI double from Bryce Rhoades to take control of the game.

With the victory, North Marion improves to 20-8 overall and extends its winning streak to seven games.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.