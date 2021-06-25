Thomas Michael “Mike” King, affectionately known as “Chico”, 78, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born in Weston, WV, on March 17, 1943, a son of the late Eugene Thomas “Tommy” and Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Hall King. Mike met the love of his life, Jennifer King, at Twin Oaks restaurant and they remained devoted to each other during their 56 years of marriage. Also surviving are his two children, Marie Elizabeth King and her partner Dr. David Dawley of Morgantown, and Michael Eugene King of Los Angeles, CA; one granddaughter, Melissa Marie Wells of Hoboken, NJ. He also leaves behind a sister, Susan Ann King of Clarksburg; as well as several nieces and nephews. Mike graduated from Washington Irving High School Class of 1961 and spent over 55 years as a Radio Disc Jockey Personality in the Clarksburg community. As part of his many roles, he was the program director at WPDX, was in sales at WOBG, and retired from WV Radio. Mike brought new trends in music to the state of West Virginia and was proud of being part of the radio evolution. He had his own show “Your Opinion” and taught broadcasting at Salem College. He made an impact on people and was a mentor to many in the radio business. He was Catholic by faith. Mike was a socialite and charismatic, he loved people, and never met a stranger. One of his strongest gifts was connecting to the community through radio. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Catholic Funeral Rites will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Father Walt Jagela presiding. There will be a celebration of Mike’s life and legacy following the service at Minard’s Spaghetti Inn, 813 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Honoring his wishes, Mike will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

