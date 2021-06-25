Advertisement

West Virginia man gets life in slaying of 77-year-old woman

Joshua Drennen being taken into the Charleston Police Station for booking.
Joshua Drennen being taken into the Charleston Police Station for booking.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man convicted of killing a 77-year-old woman and injuring a police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Joshua Drennen, 28, of Clendenin, was sentenced Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge, news outlets reported.

Drennen also received an additional 92 years on other charges in the February 2020 crime spree in Charleston that included charges of attempted murder, robbery, malicious wounding, assault, stealing a car and larceny.

According to police, Barbara Steele died at her home of blunt force trauma to the head. Drennen then committed a carjacking and attacked a responding officer with a weapon described as an “antique iron.” The officer then shot and wounded Drennen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge
Shawn Patrick Granese
Hardy County man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase
2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination
2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Former physician at Clarksburg VA Hospital admits to assaulting co-workers
Pet Helpers
Pet Helpers: Honeybun and Nola Bean Starr

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 25 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 25 2021 6 AM
Blood drive held in honor of West Virginia delegate’s son who recently passed away after a...
Blood drive held in honor of West Virginia delegate’s son who recently passed away after a battle with leukemia
Blood drive held in honor of West Virginia delegate’s son who recently passed away after a...
Blood drive held in honor of West Virginia delegate’s son who recently died after a battle with leukemia
Workforce WV addressed data breach from Spring 2021
WorkForce WV addresses recent data breach