Bradshaw wins 12th West Virginia Open, Bridgeport’s Williams places second

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - David Bradshaw of Harpers Ferry won his 12th WV Open shooting -5 at 211.

Bradshaw shot rounds of 72, 68 and 71 to win the title. His second round of 68 was the best of the day on Friday.

Bridgeport High School alum and Georgia Southern senior golfer Mason Williams bested the amateur field and posted his best career finish placing second at -2 with a score of 214. He tied for the lead after day 1 shooting 71. He followed that up with a round of 74 on day two before recording a day-best score of 69 on day 3.

Bridgeport’s Woody Woodard placed third at +2 with a final score of 218. Woodard posted rounds of 74, 72 and 72.

