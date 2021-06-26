The Bridge Sports Complex holds their private ribbon cutting event
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex held a private ribbon cutting event.
After over seven years of work the City of Bridgport finally opened their new sports complex and recreation center.
Even Governor Jim Justice made a stop at the event.
Mayor of Bridgeport Andy Lang said, that he’s glad the city can offer a place for families to come and be active.
“It’s a master facility where you can go from one recreation to another recreation,” he added.
