Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Drennen being taken into the Charleston Police Station for booking.
West Virginia man gets life in slaying of 77-year-old woman
Shawn Patrick Granese
Hardy County man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Morgantown Mall files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in hopes to revamp
Morgantown Mall files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in hopes to revamp
Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
How Clarksburg remembers disc jockey Mike King.
How Clarksburg remembers disc jockey Mike King
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora
Private ribbon cutting for The Bridge Sports Complex.
The Bridge Sports Complex holds their private ribbon cutting event