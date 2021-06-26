Groundbreaking Ceremony for new terminal at NCWV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice made a trip to Bridgeport for the groundbreaking of a new terminal for the North Central West Virginia Airport.

They received $20,000,000 from the Governor to help build the new terminal.

Airport leaders and members of state and local government came out to the site of where the terminal will be.

“We’re going to move the whole mountain that’s right behind us. and everything create 100 acres of level land for industrial development,”

According to, Airport Deputy Director Shawn Long 3,000,000 cubic yards of dirt from the mountain will be moved to make room for the new terminal.

One of the perks of this new terminal was it would provide the ability to fly directly into West Virginia. There would no longer be a need to fly to Pittsburgh and drive down.

After all the speeches, the governor and everyone who worked to put the project in motion broke out their shovels to break the ground.

Phase one of the project would start in July. However, the new addition would not be finished until at least 2023.

