Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | June 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was hot but nice, with highs in the upper-80s, relative humidities in the 50% to 60% range, and partly sunny skies. The warm weather is from a high-pressure system to the east, which is bringing lots of warm air and moisture into the region. Tonight into tomorrow morning, temperatures stay warm, in the upper-60s. Skies will be partly to mostly clear, even with some upper-level clouds coming from a front out west. Overall, tonight should be okay. Temperatures then jump back up into the upper-80s tomorrow afternoon, thanks to skies being partly clear. Because of the humidity, we’ll see higher heat indexes, i.e. temperatures will feel more like the mid-90s. The warm temperatures and moisture will also produce a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountain counties, so don’t be surprised if we see some mountain rain. Out in the lowlands, we’ll be nice and sunny, so you’ll only need to stay hydrated and getting any yard work done in the morning and evening hours. Monday continues the trend of hot, partly sunny weather, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indexes in the mid-90s. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms take place in the mountain counties again, so don’t be surprised if we do see some afternoon rain. Because they’re scattered, however, most of us stay dry. In short, if you have any outdoor plans, Monday will be okay. Just be careful with the heat. Warmer temperatures come on Tuesday, with highs perhaps breaking 90 in some areas and even higher heat indexes. More scattered showers and thunderstorms take place across West Virginia in the afternoon and evening. As we transition from June into July, the frontal boundary out west starts pushing into WV, bringing more showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures. These scattered showers and thunderstorms could stick around for the 4th of July weekend, so this could impact celebrations. Because the forecast is far-out, however, we’ll have to see how things change. In short, the last week of June will be hot and, in some areas, rainy.

Tonight: Another warm night, with lows in the upper-60s. Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with light south winds. Overall, it will be a nice night. Just make sure to keep those fans running. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be in the upper-80s once again, perhaps breaking 90 in some areas. The high humidity might make those temperatures feel more like the upper-90s. A few scattered showers are possible in the mountains, but barring that, we should be dry and partly sunny. Overall, tomorrow will be nice. Just make sure to stay safe in the heat. High: 88.

Monday: Temperatures will be in the upper-80s, perhaps breaking 90 at times. Combined with higher heat indexes, the day will be a hot one. Most areas will stay dry and partly sunny, except for some mountainous areas, which could see a few afternoon showers. High: 88.

Tuesday: More warm temperatures, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling humid again. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across WV, not just in the mountains, so we will see a higher chance for rain. Barring those showers and thunderstorms, expect partly sunny skies. High: 92.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.