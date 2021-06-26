Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | June 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was partly cloudy, with highs in the seasonable mid-80s. The reason for the warm temperatures is that a high-pressure system is dragging warm air from the south. This same high-pressure system will stick around over the weekend, giving us more warm, humid air. Tonight will be seasonable, with lows in the mid-60s. Skies will be partly cloudy, due to a frontal boundary setting up out west. Other than those clouds, tonight will be nice and dry. Tomorrow continues the trend of hot, but otherwise okay, weather, as temperatures jump into the upper-80s by the afternoon. Increased humidity might make those highs feel more like the mid-to-upper-90s. In other words, you may want to take precautions with the heat, such as staying hydrated and doing your outdoor activities in the night and morning. On the bright side, skies will still be a mix of Sun and clouds, so tomorrow will be sunny. Sunday will be a carbon-copy day, with highs in the upper-80s and perhaps breaking 90 at times. Heat indexes will, once again, be in the mid-90s, so it will be a hot day. Skies will be partly cloudy as well. The warm temperatures and moisture, plus energy from the front out west, might result in a few isolated showers, mostly in the mountains. Because they’re isolated, most areas won’t see rain, so we should be dry. A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but because they’re scattered, not everyone sees rain at first. Still, it’s not a bad idea to keep an umbrella with you. Other than those showers, skies will be partly cloudy, and highs will be in the low-90s, with heat indexes higher still. So the last few days of June will be hot. Later in the week, the front pushes into WV, bringing a lot more scattered showers and storms, so we will see plenty of rain at times. In short, the next several days will be hot and muggy, and perhaps rainy in some areas.

Tonight: Another calm, dry night, with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper-60s, so it will be a warm night. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Highs will be in the seasonably warm upper-80s, perhaps breaking 90 in some areas. Skies will be partly cloudy, with light south winds bringing humidity into the area. The humidity might make those temperatures feel hotter, so make sure to stay hydrated. Overall, not a bad day. High: 88.

Sunday: Highs will be in the upper-80s again, perhaps breaking 90 in some areas. Humidity might, again, make those temperatures feel hotter. Skies will still be partly cloudy. Overall, expect another warm day. The only difference is that we might see a few isolated showers in the mountains. High: 89.

Monday: A few isolated showers are possible in the mountains. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper-80s once again, with heat indexes higher still. High: 89.

