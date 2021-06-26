Phillip “Phil” Roger Shamblin, 83, of Horner, passed unexpectedly after a brief illness on Friday, June 25, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.He was born in Rosedale, WV, on August 27, 1937, a son of the late Cramer Otho Shamblin and Ersie Postlewait Shamblin. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lisa Joanne Shamblin; and three sisters: Emmalou Dietenbeck, Marlene Norman, and Jean Bash.One night while spending time with his step-brother in Rosedale, Phil met the woman of his dreams, Joanne Louise Conner. They were married on November 19, 1960, and have shared the joys of marriage for over sixty years.Forever cherishing their memories of Phil’s ornery but loving nature are his wife, Joanne Conner Shamblin of Horner; two daughters: Kimberly Shamblin Dodd and husband, Rick, of Horner, and Jodi Shamblin Heater and husband, Chuck, of Kannapolis, NC; four grandchildren: Brant Phillip Heater and companion, Mallory Milstead, of Fayetteville, NC, Lisa Joanne Darby and husband, Andrew, of Weston, Jillian Beverly and husband, Taylor, of Kannapolis, NC, and Haley Biller and companion, Scott Heater, of Weston; four great-grandchildren: Andi Jo Darby, Hank James Darby, Jax Beverly, and Ava Beverly; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and one close niece, Diana Posey and husband, Gary, of Pricetown.Phil was a member of First Baptist Church of Weston with his wife, Joanne. His devotion to his wife and family was second only to his devotion to the Lord. He set the bar high for his children and instilled in them respect and proper treatment of others. Phil, also known as “Smokey”, spent over 30 years employed with Union Drilling where he was a Tool Pusher for Rig I. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #1376 in Weston. Phil treasured his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether they were racing lawnmowers, gardening, or sneaking skittles, M&M’s and cheeseballs, their time together was never dull. Phil was commonly known as the “snack-sneaker”, but more recently his grandchildren had been sneaking snacks to Phil. His hobbies included gardening (especially tomatoes), watching NASCAR, Naked and Afraid, deer hunting, and squirrel hunting.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Weston and mailed to 132 2nd St., Weston, WV 26452.Phil’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at First Baptist Church of Weston located at 132 2nd St. from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3 p.m. with Reverend Ken Miller officiating.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Phillip “Phil” Roger Shamblin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

