Rector named Salem men’s basketball head coach

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem men’s basketball has named Brett Rector as its new head coach.

Rector served as the head assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for University of Charleston men’s basketball last season. The year before he was the head coach of Parkersburg South boys basketball.

Rector fills the shoes of two-year head man Robert Ford who took the head coaching job at St. Xavier University in Illinois.

