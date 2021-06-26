The Star City community comes together at the riverfront for a plaque dedication

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - Community groups in Morgantown got together to unveil some new historic plaques in Star City.

These groups had been working for years to revitalize the Star City riverfront.

“This project has been a project of the Morgantown North Rotary, The Morgantown Area Paddlers and Upper Monongahela River Association for a number of recent years. We’ve done a tremendous amount of work down here stabilizing the bank, putting some landscape and putting in the kayak launch,” volunteer Mary Wimmer said.

Wimmer, was a member of all the organizations that helped out. Shecame up with the idea to learn more about Star City.

The groups were able to receive a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council to bring this vision to life.

Project manager, Nathan Wuertenberg said the town was founded in 1907.

However, the 10 new plaques date all the way back to the colonial era..

He added he discovered a lot of things about the area that he didn’t know before.

“One of the most interesting tidbits of Star City history is it is one of the very few towns in the United States that was at one point run by the Socialist Party,” Wuertenberg said.

The plaques were unveiled and ready for the public to visit.

