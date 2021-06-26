Tails and Tales library program inspires Luv 4 Animals adoption event

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four legged friends visited the Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston for a pet adoption event.

Luv 4 Animals, a local volunteer organization to help pets find their forever homes, brought some pets to the library. These pets were from the Lewis Upshur Animal Control and were ready to be adopted.

One of the clerks at the library, Ashley Ressler said this year’s summer reading program theme was Tails and Tales.

This sparked the idea to bring Luv 4 Animals to get the word out about their mission.

“We’re lucky we got invited to get the animals out. Even if they don’t get adopted today, they can have a great fun day outside. They got to meet alot of friends and spread some awareness for the facility,” volunteer, Desiree Poling said.

The library was accepting donations for Luv 4 Animals until the end of July.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.