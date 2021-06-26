West Virginia ACLU aims to stop needle exchange law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The ACLU is asking a judge to stop a new law that creates more regulations for needle exchange programs across West Virginia.

It goes into effect July 9.

Supporters say it aims to regulate needle exchange programs in the interest of public safety, especially when it comes to needles not being properly disposed of.

The ACLU says the regulation will force the closure of most existing needle exchange programs in the state: at a time when the CDC has called Kanawha County’s HIV outbreak the most concerning in the nation.

The ACLU group believes the law would only make that situation worse.

The bill is also rife with constitutional defects, ACLU-WV Legal Director Loree Stark said.

“If allowed to become law, SB 334 will cost lives and deprive West Virginians of numerous constitutional rights, including due process and equal protection among others,” Stark said. “The bill should be declared unconstitutional and stopped.”

