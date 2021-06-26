Advertisement

West Virginia ACLU aims to stop needle exchange law

The ACLU is asking a judge to stop a new law that creates more regulations for needle exchange...
The ACLU is asking a judge to stop a new law that creates more regulations for needle exchange programs across West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The ACLU is asking a judge to stop a new law that creates more regulations for needle exchange programs across West Virginia.

It goes into effect July 9.

Supporters say it aims to regulate needle exchange programs in the interest of public safety, especially when it comes to needles not being properly disposed of.

The ACLU says the regulation will force the closure of most existing needle exchange programs in the state: at a time when the CDC has called Kanawha County’s HIV outbreak the most concerning in the nation.

The ACLU group believes the law would only make that situation worse.

The bill is also rife with constitutional defects, ACLU-WV Legal Director Loree Stark said.

“If allowed to become law, SB 334 will cost lives and deprive West Virginians of numerous constitutional rights, including due process and equal protection among others,” Stark said. “The bill should be declared unconstitutional and stopped.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Drennen being taken into the Charleston Police Station for booking.
West Virginia man gets life in slaying of 77-year-old woman
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Shawn Patrick Granese
Hardy County man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase
Morgantown Mall files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in hopes to revamp
Morgantown Mall files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in hopes to revamp
Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge

Latest News

How Clarksburg remembers disc jockey Mike King.
How Clarksburg remembers disc jockey Mike King
Private ribbon cutting for The Bridge Sports Complex.
The Bridge Sports Complex holds their private ribbon cutting event
Groundbreaking for new airport terminal at NCWV Airport.
Groundbreaking Ceremony for new terminal at NCWV Airport
Bradshaw Wins 12th WV Open
coaching boys into men
Coaching boys into a new definition of men: A way to prevent violence and promote mental health