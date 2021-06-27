26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) -A 26-year-old man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound outside of Grafton, according to a family friend.

Tyler Poston was allegedly shot and killed on Route 119 between Grafton and Morgantown on Friday. A source tells 5 News that a call came into Taylor County 911 as a welfare check.

5 News did contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, but we were unable to reach anyone.

According to WV News, Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin told them they “‘are interviewing people in the area near the crime scene.’”

A family friend is asking people to check home security cameras in that area for any additional details and to contact Taylor County Sheriff’s Department with any information.

The family released the following statement:

“Tyler Poston was a 26-year-old son and father. He was a great guy who had a heart of gold. He was hardworking, caring and loved his family.”

