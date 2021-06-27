Bridgeport wins seventh straight championship, first in Class AAA

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Moving up to Class AAA didn’t pose a problem for the Bridgeport Indians.

The dominant baseball team added another trophy to the case Saturday afternoon, beating top-ranked Hurricane 10-4 in Charleston.

Bridgeport trailed 3-1 in the third inning, but steamrolled past the Redskins in the final four innings, scoring nine runs.

Bridgeport’s first eight championships were in Class AA. 2021 was the program’s first year in Class AAA.

