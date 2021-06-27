Advertisement

Bridgeport wins seventh straight championship, first in Class AAA

Ninth championship in program history
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Moving up to Class AAA didn’t pose a problem for the Bridgeport Indians.

The dominant baseball team added another trophy to the case Saturday afternoon, beating top-ranked Hurricane 10-4 in Charleston.

Bridgeport trailed 3-1 in the third inning, but steamrolled past the Redskins in the final four innings, scoring nine runs.

Bridgeport’s first eight championships were in Class AA. 2021 was the program’s first year in Class AAA.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
Sen. Manchin said a meeting with civil rights leaders was “very informative.”
Manchin announces funding for Payment in Lieu of Taxes program
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort
Groundbreaking for new airport terminal at NCWV Airport.
Groundbreaking Ceremony for new terminal at NCWV Airport
Private ribbon cutting for The Bridge Sports Complex.
The Bridge Sports Complex holds their private ribbon cutting event

Latest News

North Marion baseball
North Marion falls short in Class AA championship
Brett Rector
Rector named Salem men’s basketball head coach
David Bradshaw
Bradshaw wins 12th West Virginia Open, Bridgeport’s Williams places second
North Marion baseball
North Marion wins first-ever state tournament game upsetting No. 1 Independence, 7-2 in Class AA Semifinals