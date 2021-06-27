Advertisement

Generation Morgantown holds annual Mini Golf Tournament fundraiser

Fundraiser for two local non-profits in Morgantown.
Fundraiser for two local non-profits in Morgantown.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four person teams came out to Morgantown Miniature Golf LLC to help support two local non-profit organizations.

The event was first held two years ago by Generation Morgantown, an affiliation of Generation West Virginia. The group primarily focuses on encouraging young professionals to stay in the state.

Chair of the Generation Morgantown Board, Lauren Thomas said, they were grateful to partner with another group for the event.

“The fundraising tournament that we’re partnering with the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties is the only fundraiser we do each year,” Thomas added.

Teams paid $40 for one round of mini golf and a meal after they finished the course.

The non-profits held a raffle as well with prizes from local businesses.

Thomas said if it wasn’t for their sponsors, they wouldn’t have been able to pull off the event.

“They all helped make this happen here today. The funds that we raise go towards supporting a family for Thanksgiving and also supporting families for Christmas,” she explained.

