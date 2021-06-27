Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | June 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Sunday was hot, with highs in the upper-80s and partly cloudy skies. We also saw a few isolated showers, due to the sunshine and moisture in our area. The warm weather, in turn, is from a high-pressure system to the east of us. Tonight will be just like the past several nights, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will, once again, dip into the upper-60s, so it will be another warm night. Overall, nothing eventful should happen. Tonight and tomorrow morning will be the best times to do any physical activities, because by tomorrow afternoon, temperatures jump into the upper-80s again, with the humidity making those temperatures feel like the upper-90s. Definitely make sure to keep a water bottle with you. We’ll also see an increase in isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially in the mountains, due to the warm temperatures. So some areas could see rain, although they won’t produce much and not everyone will see rain. Barring the showers, skies will be partly sunny. Tuesday will be a repeat, with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, although they won’t produce much rain. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s, breaking 90 in some areas and perhaps feeling like the upper-90s, so once again, you’ll want to take precautions with the heat, such as staying hydrated and doing most activities in the morning. Barring the showers, skies will be partly cloudy, so we’ll see some sunshine. Later, as we transition from June into July, a low-pressure system and frontal boundary out west push into West Virginia, bringing plenty of rain showers and thunderstorms and leading to a soggy commute. At least temperatures will drop into the 70s, giving us a break from the heat. A few showers and thunderstorms could impact celebrations over the Fourth of July weekend, so we’ll have to watch carefully. In short, the last few days of June will be hot and, in some areas, rainy.

Tonight: It will be like the past few nights, with mostly cloudy skies and only seeing a few upper-level clouds. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-60s, so once again, not a bad night. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Another hot day, with highs in the upper-80s and partly sunny skies. Temperatures will feel like the upper-90s due to the humidity, so take precautions with the heat. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, mostly in the mountains, although some lowland areas could see raindrops. Winds will be light. High: 89.

Tuesday: Even warmer temperatures, with highs in the low-90s in some areas. Temperatures will feel like the upper-90s and even the triple-digits due to the humidity, so the trend of hot temperatures continues. Skies will be partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Winds will be light. High: 92.

Wednesday: The last day of June will provide slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid-80s compared to the 90s on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy. More scattered showers and thunderstorms come during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 88.

