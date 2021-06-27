Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Pride held a hiking and picnic event at Coopers Rock State Forest.

The LQBTQIA+ non-profit organization wanted to bring people together for Pride Month.

The group rented a shelter at the park where they had lots of food. They also planned to go on a group hike as well.

Elizabeth Clever with Morgantown Pride said that the group was excited to start holding more in person events.

“I had a couple people come up to me and say this is my first Pride where I’m out. So being able to give people the space to celebrate themselves and who they are is something we are really passionate about,” Clever said.

The group planned to hold more events in the summer and fall of 2021.

