North Central Weekly View: Mind, body and soul; men’s health month

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - June may have been the start of summer but it’s also a month to highlight men’s health and this week we’re focusing on the mind body and soul.

On this week’s segment:

Donetta McVicker (BSN, RN) - She is the Program Director for Senior Life Solutions at Broaddus Hospital and has managed other programs that help with stress.

Strength Balance Yoga - Elvira Berry, and instructor at the studio, shares how yoga is beneficial.

