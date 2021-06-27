Pantry Plus More and WVU Medical School partner to bring nutrition and tasting workshop to community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Paige Poffenberger and Terezia Maria Galikova, with Ryan Hayes and Anthony Chen, joined the Pantry Plus More Sunday Morning.

As part of WVU Medical School Special Track - The Culinary and Lifestyle Medicine Track (CLMT), the four brought their specialized knowledge to hold a nutrition and tasting workshop.

The event demonstrated nutrition and preventive health care. The medical students discussed nutrition, physical activity, sleep adequacy, and stress management with clients, and served a sampling of their nutritious and balanced recipes to everyone.

“We are thrilled that they will bring their knowledge to our families and grateful for their continued support and volunteering with The Pantry Plus More,” officials from Pantry Plus said in a release.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.