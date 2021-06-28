Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | June 28th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today starts off clear and sunny, but clouds will build slightly headed into the afternoon, accompanied by a chance for some afternoon scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, but could feel like the low to mid-90s due to some humidity in the area.

Tomorrow’s forecast looks quite similar, with less cloud cover but still a chance for some afternoon scattered thunderstorms. It’ll also be a little bit warmer tomorrow, with highs in the 90s, and heat index temperatures in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will start off nice, but clouds will build in the afternoon, and these clouds bring rain for the rest of the week. Temperatures will sit in the upper 80s, but rain begins to move in later in the afternoon and sticks around. We also have a strong chance for scattered thunderstorms throughout the entire afternoon and evening. These conditions persist through Thursday, but our temperatures drop significantly, so we’ll see a rainy and stormy day with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We start to dry out slightly on Friday, but our temperatures remain in the low 70s, so it should feel much nicer outside. Saturday looks beautiful with the exception of some afternoon thunderstorms, with drier conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today: A warm and muggy day. High: 92.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s but we stay dry and warm. Low: 68.

Tuesday: Some clouds pass overhead, but skies remain mostly dry. Very hot and muggy again! High: 94.

Wednesday: A chance for afternoon storms, still warm. High: 89.

