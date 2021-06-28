Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex celebrates grand opening

156,000 square-foot sports and recreation center opens to public
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is now open after much anticipation from the public.

The sports, recreation and wellness center held its grand opening Saturday. Guests could check out all 156,00 square feet of space, which includes a turf field, two swimming pools, six hardwood courts, a fitness center and a track, as well as a Clip-N-Climb climbing experience.

Membership information is available online at thebridgewv.com.

